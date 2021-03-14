VIDEO: On This Day, March 14 - KISS ME, KATE Returns to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2019, Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate made its way back to Broadway in a fabulous revival starring, Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu, and Stephanie Styles.

Kiss Me, Kate is a hilarious mashup of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, featuring a score including classic tunes like "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion."

The production was nominated for four 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Leading Actress, and Best Orchestrations.