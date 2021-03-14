Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, March 14 - KISS ME, KATE Returns to Broadway

The star-studded cast included Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu, and Stephanie Styles.

Mar. 14, 2021  

On this day in 2019, Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate made its way back to Broadway in a fabulous revival starring, Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu, and Stephanie Styles.

Kiss Me, Kate is a hilarious mashup of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, featuring a score including classic tunes like "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion."

The production was nominated for four 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Leading Actress, and Best Orchestrations.

