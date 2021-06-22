VIDEO: On This Day, June 22 - Happy Birthday, Meryl Streep!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the inimitable, multi-award winning, reigning Queen of Acting, the one and only Meryl Streep!

Streep is known for her versatility and accent adaptation. Nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards, she has won three. Streep has also received 32 Golden Globe nominations, winning eight-more nominations and competitive wins than any other performer.

Streep made her stage debut in Trelawny of the Wells in 1975. In 1976, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play for 27 Wagons Full of Cotton. In 1977, she made her screen debut in the television film The Deadliest Season, and also made her film debut in Julia.

She has also been seen in big screen musicals playing The Witch in the film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods, as a dancing queen in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again!, and most recently in Mary Poppins Returns.

Streep's other Oscar-nominated roles were in The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981), Silkwood (1983), Out of Africa(1985), Ironweed (1987), Evil Angels (1988), Postcards from the Edge (1990), The Bridges of Madison County(1995), One True Thing (1998), Music of the Heart (1999), Adaptation (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Doubt(2008), Julie & Julia (2009), August: Osage County (2013), Into the Woods (2014), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), and The Post (2017).

She returned to the stage for the first time in over 20 years in The Public Theater's 2001 revival of The Seagull, and won a second Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 2004 for the HBO mini-series Angels in America (2003).

Streep was awarded the AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD in 2004, Gala Tribute from the Film Society of Lincoln Center in 2008, and KENNEDY Center Honor in 2011 for her contribution to American culture through performing arts. President Barack Obama awarded her the 2010 National Medal of Arts, and in 2014, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2003, the government of France made her a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters. She was awarded the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017.