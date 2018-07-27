VIDEO: On This Day, July 27- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Premieres Off-Broadway

On this day in 1982, the original off-Broadway production of the cult sci-fi musical, Little Shop of Horrors premiered off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theater.

The story centers on a young florist shop worker, Seymour, living on skid row. He comes across an odd, mysterious, and blood thirsty plant after "a total eclipse of the sun" while shopping in the wholesale flower district. Seymour's new project proves to be quite instrumental in bringing the miserable Mushnik's run-down florist shop out of the gutter and into a blooming business. It also plays an important part in Seymour's love life with Audrey - a girl he has admired from afar for so long.

Thanks to the plant, business is booming, Seymour becomes famous, and Audrey miraculously no longer needs to deal with an abusive Dentist boyfriend. So, what could be the problem with constantly feeding a rapidly growing plant drops of fresh human blood?

