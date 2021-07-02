VIDEO: On This Day, July 2- CHOIR BOY Opens at Manhattan Theatre Club

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2013, Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy celebrated its opening night at at MTC's The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Choir Boy featured Jeremy Pop, Nicholas L. Ashe, Kyle Beltran, Grantham Coleman, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, Austin Pendleton, and Wallace Smith.

In 2019, the play made its Broadway debut, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Play, Best Choreography (Camille A. Brown), Best Leading Actor in a Play (Jeremy Pope), and Best Sound Design (Fitz Patton).

The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys is dedicated to the creation of strong, ethical black men. Pharus wants nothing more than to take his rightful place as leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. Can he find his way inside the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?