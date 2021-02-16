Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, February 16: Happy Birthday, John Tartaglia!

On this day we celebrate the birthday of Tony Award-nominee, John Tartaglia!

Feb. 16, 2021  

Tartaglia earned a Tony Award® nomination for his performance in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Avenue Q, for which he originated the roles of Princeton and Rod. Additional Broadway credits include Shrek the Musical and Beauty and the Beast.

A 10-year veteran of "Sesame Street," Tartaglia is one of the youngest puppeteers ever to perform on the show, starting at the age of 16. In addition to his work on "Sesame Street," he also starred in Sesame Workshop's innovative English as a Foreign Language project, "Sesame English," which currently airs worldwide.

Tartaglia has also appeared on Disney Channel's "Bear in the Big Blue House" and "JoJo's Circus" and Discovery Channel's "Animal Jam" and as the executive producer and star of "Johnny and the Sprites."

