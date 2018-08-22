VIDEO: On This Day, August 22- Happy Birthday, James Corden!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of late night host and Tony Award-winning actor, James Corden!

James Corden is an acclaimed host, performer, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy.

Since he took the helm of THE LATE LATE SHOW in March 2015, the show has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program, achieved its highest ratings since the show's inception in 1995, and has become known for Corden's groundbreaking videos and sketches, including the viral phenomenon, "Carpool Karaoke." The segment has featured music superstars Adele, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John and Justin Bieber, among others, and set YouTube records, with nearly 2 billion views and more than 8 million subscribers for the show's YouTube channel. "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special" won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

Corden came to American late night television with a growing list of award-winning and critically acclaimed credits, including a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in "One Man, Two Guvnors" on Broadway, and a BAFTA for the UK television series "Gavin and Stacy," which he co-created and co-wrote. In 2016, Corden hosted "The 70th Annual Tony Awards," which had its largest audience in 15 years. In addition, he hosted England's BRIT Awards four times. Additionally, Corden the Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Celebrate James today with his showstopping opening number from the 70th Annual Tony Awards!

