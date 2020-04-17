VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Provides Another Health Update on Her Husband: 'We Don't Know If He'll Be Able to Walk Again'
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has provided another update on Nick's health, while he is in the ICU due to COVID-19.
"The surgery went well," Kloots said. "The doctor said for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they're in the best condition that they could be."
However, Kloots said that his right leg is "still an issue" and she is unsure if he will be able to walk again.
"There has been some blood flow issues coming down to his foot," she said. "So the doctor went in there and fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again. We don't know what the damage will be."
Kloots says that she is anticipating a lot of rehab and physio in Nick's future.
Watch the video below:
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
