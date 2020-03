Social distancing won't stop these musicians from playing together!

New York Philharmonic Cellists Sumire Kudo and Nathan Vickery performed the first movement of Barrière's Sonata No. 10 for Two Cellos from miles apart.

Check out the video below!

Video editing was done by New York Philharmonic Bass Isaac Trapkus.

For more information, visit http://nyphil.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You