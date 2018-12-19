VIDEO: New Holiday Song 'Our December Day' Features Broadway's Graham Scott Fleming and Natalie Gallo

Dec. 19, 2018  

Anderson & Petty have just released their new holiday song, Our December Day. The full music video featuring Graham Scott Fleming and Natalie Gallo went live today, and the single is available for digital download on iTunes and streaming on Spotify.

Watch the video below!

Graham Scott Fleming recently appeared on Broadway in Miss Saigon. He starred as Charlie Price in the Toronto production of Kinky Boots. He is currently in the cast of My Very Own British Invasion, heading to Papermill Playhouse.

Natalie Gallo has appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Mamma Mia. She is currently playing Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys at New World Stages.

Anderson & Petty released Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album last year. The album features tracks by Liz Callaway, Drew Seeley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Alexa Green, and many others. For more info, check out their website here - http://andersonandpetty.com

VIDEO: New Holiday Song 'Our December Day' Features Broadway's Graham Scott Fleming and Natalie Gallo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • Must Watch: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and James Corden Perform 22 Musicals in 12 Minutes
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Sing Holiday Parodies of 2018's Top Hits
  • VIDEO: Kristy Cates Spends 'Another Awful Day With the MTA'
  • VIDEO: Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson Duet on Acoustic 'Once Upon a December'
  • VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Is Okay With People Falling Asleep at THE NEW ONE
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses HAMILTON in Puerto Rico on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE