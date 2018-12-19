VIDEO: New Holiday Song 'Our December Day' Features Broadway's Graham Scott Fleming and Natalie Gallo

Anderson & Petty have just released their new holiday song, Our December Day. The full music video featuring Graham Scott Fleming and Natalie Gallo went live today, and the single is available for digital download on iTunes and streaming on Spotify.

Graham Scott Fleming recently appeared on Broadway in Miss Saigon. He starred as Charlie Price in the Toronto production of Kinky Boots. He is currently in the cast of My Very Own British Invasion, heading to Papermill Playhouse.

Natalie Gallo has appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Mamma Mia. She is currently playing Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys at New World Stages.

Anderson & Petty released Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album last year. The album features tracks by Liz Callaway, Drew Seeley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Alexa Green, and many others. For more info, check out their website here - http://andersonandpetty.com

