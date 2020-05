Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In honor of the broadcast of Leonard Bernstein conducting Mahler 2 after the JFK assassination, Philharmonic musicians share a glorious brass chorale (plus contrabassoon and percussion) from the symphony's final movement.

Watch the video below!

For more information visit http://nyphil.org/mahlerny.

