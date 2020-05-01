Video Flashback: Leonard Bernstein Conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 2, 'Resurrection'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York Philharmonic is rebroadcasting its 1963 concert featuring Leonard Bernstein conducting Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection." The performance was held in tribute to President John F. Kennedy two days after his assassination.

This is the first-ever rebroadcast of the historic 1963 telecast. It will be available on-demand afterward for 24 hours.

