VIDEO: Misty Copeland Shares How Prince Helped Her Career on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Prince touched the lives of many artists, including professional ballet dancer Misty Copeland. Misty stops by the show to share the many ways that Prince supported her throughout her career, including casting her in his "Crimson and Clover" music video and attending her performances in person.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

Copeland made her Broadway debut in 2015 in ON THE TOWN. That same year she was named the the first female African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre. Copeland served as a guest judge for three weeks on FOX's popular competition show SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alongside ON THE TOWN producer Nigel Lythgoe.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.