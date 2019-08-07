VIDEO: Michelle Williams Screamed When She Met Lin-Manuel Miranda

Michelle Williams stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers on Tuesday night to talk about her lifelong love of singing and dancing, what it was like when she first met Lin-Manuel Miranda, and working with Julianne Moore in After the Wedding.

Williams talked about being Emmy nominated for FOSSE/VERDON and her love of musical theater saying, "I'm always looking for an excuse to sing and dance. It's not necessarily something that I excel at, but it's something I personally really enjoy, so whenever I can find a way to just sort of slip it into the acting and try and get away with it, I do."

Meyers then asked Williams about getting to work with Lin-Manuel Miranda, to which she said, "When I had first met Lin, I sat next to him at an awards thing, and I screamed when I saw him when I sat down next to him. But I thought it was going to be my only chance to ever interact with him, and I had to make sure that I came back with a lot of things for the children in my life. And so he, like, talked into the phone and he said "happy birthday" and then he made a video. And we went into a special place and took some pictures together."

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon(Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.





