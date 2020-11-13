VIDEO: Michael Cerveris and Loose Cattle Cover David Bowie's 'Heroes'
The single is available everywhere today.
Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris and his band Loose Cattle have released a moving new cover of David Bowie's iconic song, 'Heroes'!
Check out Michael and Loose Cattle, featuring Kimberly Kaye, Lorenzo Wolff, Eddy Zweiback with Gabriel Caplan, Jon Graboff, Alex Harvey, Rod Hodges, Joe McGinty Rurik Nunan, and Justin Smith in the music video here!
Michael Cerveris is a two-time Tony Award and Grammy Award winning actor for Fun Home, The Who's Tommy, and Assassins, (also Lucille Lortel Award) with additional Tony nominations for Evita, LoveMusik, and John Doyle's Sweeney Todd. Other Broadway includes In The Next Room, Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Off-Broadway includes King Lear, Macbeth, Abingdon Square, Nikolai and the Others, Sondheim's Road Show, an oak tree, and The Games at BAM/Next Wave with Meredith Monk and Ping Chong, as well as Hedwig off-Broadway, in Los Angeles and on London's West End. In Chicago, he has appeared at The Goodman, Chicago Shakes, the Ravinia Festival, and Northlight Theater, as well as a solo show at Scubas Tavern.
Cerveris' film work includes Ant Man and The Wasp, Cirque Du Freak and The Mexican. Television series David Fincher's "Mindhunter," Stephen Soderberg's "Mosaic," "The Plot Against America," "Tremé," "Gotham," "The Tick," "Blacklist," "Madame Secretary," "The Good Wife," and five seasons on "Fringe.
