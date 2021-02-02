VIDEO: Matt Mucha and Taylor Okey Chow Down on the Food of IN THE HEIGHTS on SECOND ACT SNACKS

Attention Snackers- Mooch and Taylor are back! The theater-foodie-favorite SECOND ACT SNACKS returns! Matt Mucha and Taylor Okey met on the first national tour of BANDSTAND in 2019. When faced with 20-minutes of downtime in Act 2, they knew what they had to do- SNACK. Being on tour allowed them to try different local foods wherever they were performing, and provide ratings and commentary on Instagram Live. As more and more fans started tuning in, Second Act Snacks was born.

The show has since rebranded into the ultimate guide of "what Broadway bites." Each episode revolves around a specific food from a musical such as "pastrami on rye with a sour pickle" (NEWSIES) or "pasta with meatless balls" (RENT). Mooch (Matt Mucha) and Taylor (Taylor Okey) adventure all over Manhattan to find the closest replicas of each and give their famous niche-theater rating of 1-10, as broken down below:

1 - A cell phone going off during the beginning of "She Used To Be Mine"

2 - A "no fly" Elphaba

3 - Star of the show calls out at the matinee

4 - A shaky follow spot

5 - Singing what's on the page; no riffs

6 - Solid regional production of Oklahoma

7 - Opening of "The Lion King"

8 - A William Ivey Long quick change

9 - Audra McDonald's mix

10 - The Tony Award

The creative team includes Matthew Mucha (co-creator/co-host), Taylor Okey (co-creator/co-host), Jaime Bartolett (executive producer), Ryan Patrick Cyr (director/editor), Shaunice Alexander (stylist and continuity director).

Below, watch as Mooch and Taylor follow Usnavi's directions to take the A train up to 181st Street to find the perfect IN THE HEIGHTS bite! Check out what they found at Malecon Restaurant in the premiere episode of Second Act Snacks!