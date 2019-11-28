VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Performs for the CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade

Erika Henningsen, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Grey Henson and the company of Mean Girls perform "Where Do You Belong?" from the August Wilson Theatre for the CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Watch below!

MEAN GIRLS is a ferociously funny musical from an award-winning creative team, including director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock," Bossypants). Vogue cheers, "MEAN GIRLS is HILARIOUS! The cast is sensational - expert comedians with fierce voices and acting chops to match." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW."



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You