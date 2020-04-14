VIDEO: Linda Lavin Debuts New Character 'Yvette Slosch'

Linda Lavin has debuted a short video featuring a new character 'Yvette Slosch', created by Jazz violinist and collaborator Aaron Weinstein!

Check out the video below!

Broadway, TV, and film star Linda Lavin has received numerous awards: a Tony, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics, a Helen Hayes and she was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She is also 6-time Tony nominee. Linda is widely known for playing the title character in the TV sitcom Alice for 9 years, for which she is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner. Most recently Linda starred on the CBS sitcom 9JKL and co starred on the NBC TV series Sean Saves The World.She has also starred Madam Secretary and episodes of the Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet.

On Broadway she has starred in Our Mother's Brief Affair, The Lyons, Collected Stories, The Tale Of The Allergist's Wife, The Diary of Anne Frank, Gypsy, The Sisters Rosenweig and Broadway Bound, to name a few. Linda appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's The Intern and recent feature films include A Short History of Decay, Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody, and upcoming, How to Be A Latin Lover and Warner Brothers feature, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.









