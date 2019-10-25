VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Derren Brown Show Off Their Skills

Derren Brown and Lin-Manuel Miranda recently showed off their skills for each other. Brown showed off a trick for Miranda, which was followed by a performance by Freestyle Love Supreme about what they had just witnessed.

Check out the video below!

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, for the first time ever, this U.K. phenomenon and Netflix star brings his talents to Broadway.

Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.





