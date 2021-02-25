VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. & Renée Elise Goldsberry Take Us 'Behind the Scene' of HAMILTON

"Hamilton" stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry take audiences "Behind the Scene" of their work on the pro shot version of the musical, which took home a special award from the American Film Institute this year. Find out more about the AFI Award here.

In addition, creator and star Lin Manuel-Miranda accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the story to the AFI Movie Club audience.

Actress Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom Jr., who plays Aaron Burr, take the audience "Behind the Scene" of this show about Alexander Hamilton's rise from one of the Founding Fathers of the United States to his fatal duel with Aaron Burr.

"HAMILTON transcends the definition of movies and television to rise up to the highest of art. This work of dazzling brilliance now exists for the ages - standing as a monument to America's founding fathers and an anthem to the power of art to tell our stories. In a year when many were isolated at home, this lavishly cinematic staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical masterpiece invited the world to take a front row seat in the "room where it happens" and experience the multi-layered genius of this cultural juggernaut," said The American Film Institute.

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ on July 3. It features the original Broadway cast, including Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

