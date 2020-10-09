VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appears in Spanish-Language Ad Supporting Joe Biden

Watch the advertisement below.

Lin-Manuel Miranda appears in a Spanish-language ad supporting Joe Biden for president.

Watch the advertisement below!

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

According to the ad, Joe Biden will secure access to affordable and quality healthcare for millions of Latinos through the creation of Obamacare, restore the nation's economy and invest in the future of Puerto Rico.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You