VIDEO: Lilli and Eddie Cooper Perform TIGER KING Parody 'Meat Truck'
Tony-nominee Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper get 'exotical' in a new Cats-inspired parody of Tiger King!
'Tootsie' Tony- nominee Lilli Cooper joins her brother, Little Shop of Horrors star Eddie Cooper, for "Meat Truck," a song parody of Tiger King, inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats!
Mike Pettry and Eli Bolin provided the music and lyrics for this most 'exotical' show tune.
Of the project, Pettry said, "One of the darker aspects of Tiger King was the allegation that older cats were euthanized in order to keep running costs at GW Zoo low. Another macabre cost-cutting measure was the regular acquisition of expired meat from Walmart, for cats and humans alike. In light of another cat-related cultural phenomenon that occurred in late 2019, we thought it would be interesting to combine these ideas, and to write a song from the perspective of one of these older cats."
He continues, "For the record, there's nothing funny about violence towards animals (or humans for that matter), but we do hope there's some humor in the bizarre mashup of these worlds. And if we're wrong about that, you can at least appreciate the incredible performances by Eddie and Lilli Cooper, who elevate the questionable merits of the song immeasurably."
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
Disney Employee Pulls the Curtain Back on What it is Like to Work at Disney World During the Pandemic
Rolling Stone has reported on a conversation they had with one Disney World employee, pulling the curtain back on issues of safety, whether social dis...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...