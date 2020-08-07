VIDEO: Lilli and Eddie Cooper Perform TIGER KING Parody 'Meat Truck'

Tony-nominee Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper get 'exotical' in a new Cats-inspired parody of Tiger King!

'Tootsie' Tony- nominee Lilli Cooper joins her brother, Little Shop of Horrors star Eddie Cooper, for "Meat Truck," a song parody of Tiger King, inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats!

Mike Pettry and Eli Bolin provided the music and lyrics for this most 'exotical' show tune.

Of the project, Pettry said, "One of the darker aspects of Tiger King was the allegation that older cats were euthanized in order to keep running costs at GW Zoo low. Another macabre cost-cutting measure was the regular acquisition of expired meat from Walmart, for cats and humans alike. In light of another cat-related cultural phenomenon that occurred in late 2019, we thought it would be interesting to combine these ideas, and to write a song from the perspective of one of these older cats."

He continues, "For the record, there's nothing funny about violence towards animals (or humans for that matter), but we do hope there's some humor in the bizarre mashup of these worlds. And if we're wrong about that, you can at least appreciate the incredible performances by Eddie and Lilli Cooper, who elevate the questionable merits of the song immeasurably."

