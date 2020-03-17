VIDEO: Lauren Molina Urges You to Be a Stay-Put Sally with New Quarantine Anthem!

Need a tune to get your through your self-quarantine? Broadway veteran Lauren Molina is here to save the day! Check out her original song, "Stay-Put Sally," featuring a guitar arrangement by Rob Morrison.

I'm just gonna be a stay-put Sally,

Gonna sit inside, my home is where I'll stay.

I'm just gonna be a stay-put Sally,

Cause stay-put Sallys really save the day.

Maybe you heard about a curve to flatten,

Keep your distance, wash your hands, ok

Everybody's got a hatch to batten,

Stay put Sallys really save the day.

I'm just gonna be a stay-put Sally

Gonna sit inside, my home is where I'll stay.

I'm just gonna be a stay-put Sally,

Cause stay-put Sallys really save the day.

Maybe I'll get fatter, maybe I'll work out, maybe I'll get sadder, maybe I'll luck out.

Maybe I'll watch something that puts my mind at ease, All I know is stay put Sallys do as they please, except for spread disease oh

Everybody be a stay-put Sally

Everybody sit at home all day

Everybody think about each other

Cause stay put Sallys really save the day

Oh yeah

Stay put Sallys really save the day.

Oh yeah

Stay put Sallys really save the day... And many more, days in quarantine.

Molina's Broadway credits include: Rock of Ages (Regina), Sweeney Todd (Johanna). Off Broadway: Co-starred in Sondheim's Marry Me a Little (Drama League nomination) and originated Megan in Nobody Loves You at Second Stage. Regional: Squeaky Fromme in Assassins, Eileen in Wonderful Town, Countess in A Little Night Music, Cunegonde in Candide (Helen Hayes Award), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show. She's half of the acclaimed comedy-pop duo The Skivvies.





