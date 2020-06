TDF Giving Day is June 26, 2020. TDF supporters who you know and love are shouting out what TDF means to them in a new video.

The video includes Jelani Alladin, Fred Berman, James Brown III, Kimberly Marable, Patti Murin, and Laura Osnes.

Check out the video below.

To donate, please visit give.tdf.org.

