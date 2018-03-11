VIDEO: Laura Benanti's 'Melania Trump' Speaks Out About the Stormy Daniels Lawsuit

Laura Benanti reprised her role as Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she spoke up about the Stormy Daniels lawsuit.

"Stephen, I told you before, I don't care about this woman, Slimey Manholes," said Benanti as Trump. "My Donald is as loyal as the Golden Retriever he buys his hair from."

Watch the full clip below!

Laura Benanti recently wrapped up a run in the Broadway comedy Meteor Shower. She was most recently seen on Broadway in the musical SHE LOVES ME for which she received a Tony nomination. In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone. Laura also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, four time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste and his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on September 8, 2015.

A multi-talented and respected host, writer, producer, satirist and comedian, Colbert is well-known for his previous late night show, "The Colbert Report," which concluded on Friday, Dec. 18, 2014. The program received wide-spread critical acclaim and earned two Peabody Awards and 29 Emmy Award nominations, including two Emmy wins for Outstanding Variety Series (2013, 2014) and four Emmy wins for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program (2008, 2010, 2013, 2014). Prior to that, Colbert spent eight years as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" as an on-air personality and writer of news satire for the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series.

