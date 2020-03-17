VIDEO: Laura Benanti Talks the Response to Her 'Sunshine Songs'

On Tuesday, March 17, GOOD MORNING AMERICA took time during their broadcast to talk about Laura Benanti's recent social media video inviting students to share songs from the high school musicals they won't be able to perform in due to the recent school shutdown. What Benanti called 'Sunshine Songs' has received thousands of videos from students all around the country and has received a big internet response, even seeing some of Broadway's biggest stars like Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda reacting.

Laura Benanti spoke with GOOD MORNING AMERICA via FaceTime about the overwhelming response to her call to action.

Benanti shared that her idea came from a conversation with her mother, who is a voice teacher. Her mother was upset for her students who wouldn't be able to perform, and Benanti told GMA, "I was just thinking about how important my high school musical was to me, and I thought, 'Ok, you know what, let me just send a quick video, maybe some of those kids would want to send me videos of themselves performing,' and it's turned into quite a thing. I'm really happy for these kids."

Watch the interview below!





