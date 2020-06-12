VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Explores the Future of Music and More
Live with Carnegie Hall explores the future of music and artists in response.
On the 129th anniversary of Carnegie Hall's opening, look to the future, with special and rarely seen musical moments of inspiration and learning from the Hall's unique approach to developing music and musicians for the 21st century.
Featured in this episode are performances by the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) conducted by Valery Gergiev and Michael Tilson Thomas, NYO2 conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto, and NYO Jazz with Sean Jones.
Take a journey through several performances and artistic collaborations that continue to bring audiences together, no matter where they are. In addition to favorites from previous episodes of a??Live with Carnegie Hall, performances include Fisher's "Goin' Home" (after Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, "From the New World") with cellist a??Yo-Yo Ma, Chaconne at Home (Bach's Chaconne in D Minor from Violin Partita No. 2, BWV 1004) featuring 14 of the world's best violinists, and Orrin Evans's arrangement of Kern's "All the Things You Are" with the a??Sean Jones Quartet.
