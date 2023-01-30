Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: LEOPOLDSTADT Cast Members Discuss Their Faith on TODAY

The play is running at the Longacre Theatre through July 2, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  

David Krumholtz, Jenna Augen, and Brandon Uranowitz from Leopoldstadt on Broadway appeared on The TODAY Show on Sunday to discuss exploring their faith in the acclaimed play.

"We're telling a story about not just Jews, but about humanity and the forces that would tear that apart," Krumholtz shared.

The cast also discussed their family's faith and identity, fighting against antisemitism, and more. Watch the new interview below!

"My father, I was also so tuned in to how accutely he felt antisemitism and now, because of this play, I feel it," Uranowitz shared.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

Leopoldstadt marks Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

Watch the new interview here:





BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Visits the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT Photo
Photos: Nancy Pelosi Visits the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT
The company of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt got a very special visit earlier this week. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi stopped by the Longacre Theatre and met with the cast after the show. Check out photos from the special day.
LEOPOLDSTADT Extends on Broadway Through July 2, 2023 Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Extends on Broadway Through July 2, 2023
Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, will now play through July 2, 2023 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Broadway.
Video: Watch an All New Trailer for LEOPOLDSTADT on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch an All New Trailer for LEOPOLDSTADT on Broadway
An all new trailer has been released for Leopoldstadt on Broadway, featuring footage from the production. Check out the video here!
Jenna Augen of LEOPOLDSTADT Shares Backstage Must-Haves & More! Photo
Jenna Augen of LEOPOLDSTADT Shares Backstage Must-Haves & More!
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Jenna Augen of Leopoldstadt, who told us all about her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

From This Author - Michael Major


Joy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct SupportJoy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct Support
January 30, 2023

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will join John Mayer’s first-ever solo acoustic arena tour this spring serving as direct support at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Chicago’s United Center, St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and Denver’s Ball Arena among others. 
From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'
January 30, 2023

Germany's From Fall to Spring have announced their debut album RISE, The band also shared the video for the new track 'DRAW THE LINE.' Watch it now! RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.
Barenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 TourBarenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 Tour
January 30, 2023

Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. Naturally, BNL seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they’ve repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.
VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
January 30, 2023

Actress Gabrielle Union makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 30.  The “Truth Be Told” actress hilariously shares how her daughter is obsessed with being married to her best friend, aggressively making it known on a recent family vacation that included a speech at dinner. Watch videos now!
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board MembersTelevision Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members
January 30, 2023

The Television Academy Foundation has named four new members to its board of directors: Scott Evans, entertainment journalist, television personality and host of Access Hollywood; Alix Jaffe, executive vice president, television, at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Paula Williams Madison, and more.
share