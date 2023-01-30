VIDEO: LEOPOLDSTADT Cast Members Discuss Their Faith on TODAY

David Krumholtz, Jenna Augen, and Brandon Uranowitz from Leopoldstadt on Broadway appeared on The TODAY Show on Sunday to discuss exploring their faith in the acclaimed play.

"We're telling a story about not just Jews, but about humanity and the forces that would tear that apart," Krumholtz shared.

The cast also discussed their family's faith and identity, fighting against antisemitism, and more. Watch the new interview below!

"My father, I was also so tuned in to how accutely he felt antisemitism and now, because of this play, I feel it," Uranowitz shared.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.

Leopoldstadt marks Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

Watch the new interview here:



