VIDEO: 'LATIN HISTORY's John Leguizamo Reveals He Was a 'Moron' About His Heritage

On this week's LATE SHOW, actor John Leguizamo revealed that he found out how little he really knew about his heritage while doing research for his new Broadway play, LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS. Watch the appearance below!

Latin History For Morons, written and performed by John Leguizamo, officially opened Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Broadway's Studio 54. The show recently announced a three-week extension now through Sunday, February 25, 2018. LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Emmy winner Leguizamo's highly-anticipated return to Broadway, following acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor. In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

