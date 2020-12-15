VIDEO: Kyle Chandler Shares How a Chance Encounter at Waffle House Led Him to the Stage on THE LATE LATE SHOW
He starred in his college's production of 'Comedy of Errors.'
James Corden connects with Kyle Chandler who is incredibly comfortable at home by the fire, and Kyle tells James how a chance encounter late one night at a Waffle House led to his first stage acting role in "Comedy of Errors."
And "The Midnight Sky" star talks about how the lines between Coach Taylor and Kyle Chandler were sometimes blurred making "Friday Night Lights." And Reggie Watts has a question for Kyle.
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!
Chandler, best known for playing Coach Eric Taylor on "Friday Night Lights," starred in the 1994 Broadway production of "Picnic."
