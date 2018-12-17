VIDEO: Kristy Cates Spends 'Another Awful Day With the MTA'

In the latest video from the Professional Conservatory of Musical Theatre at NYFA former Elphaba and New York Film Academy Musical Theatre Creative Director Kristy Cates lashes out at every New Yorker's number one foe...the MTA,

After attending a Broadway show one evening, Kristy took to Facebook to recount her disastrous subway ride home. The post went viral, and caught the attention of lyricist Chris Giordano who has adapted Kristy's commute from hell into a fabulous muscal number, with composer Ryan Edward Wise. Check out the video below!

Kristy Cates was most recently seen in the Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She was a member of the original Broadway cast of Wicked, as understudy to Idina Menzel, and went on to open the National Tour as Elphaba and played the role for a year in the highly acclaimed Chicago sit-down production. Additional credits include Finding Neverland, The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Wonderland.

