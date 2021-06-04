VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and David Foster Salute 2021 Kennedy Center Honorees with a Song

Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and 16-time GRAMMY Award winner David Foster celebrate the 43rd Kennedy Center Honorees-Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke-with an original song, "Human Spark Divine." Check out their performance here!

THE 43rd ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, hosted by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, broadcasts Sunday, June 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Reflective of the unique time in history and postponed since December 2020, the producers and creators of the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors re-envisioned the format for the legendary awards program. Performances and tributes were filmed on stages and in locations across the Kennedy Center's iconic campus or recorded virtually throughout the week of May 17-22. The Honorees received their medallions in a ceremony on Friday evening and were feted in tributes on Thursday night and a second performance to be held Saturday evening, with small, physically distanced audiences in attendance.