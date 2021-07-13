VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says SCHMIGADOON! Directors Told Him He Couldn't Dance on Set!

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

Keegan-Michael Key told Stephen Colbert that he struggled to not dance to the music on the set of Schmigadoon because, unlike his character, he absolutely loves Broadway musicals.

Watch the clip from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below!

Schmigadoon!, the highly anticipated musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award-nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, will debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.

The six-episode season, co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, "Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces.

In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.