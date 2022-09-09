VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Talks Heading West to Support Her Hometown Theatre

Kate Baldwin is coming home! Beginning today, September 9, Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre will stream Kate Baldwin's Broadway Comes Home- a concert and documentary film featuring footage from her intimate concert last year in front of a small, invited audience on the stage of Skylight's Cabot Theatre, along with scenes from a visit to her hometown.

Since leaving Milwaukee in 1993, Baldwin has been in six Broadway shows and nominated for numerous awards. "I carry with me all that I learned in my hometown," said Baldwin. "At the first rehearsal for my first Broadway show, Thoroughly Modern Millie, our director Michael Mayer asked us to state our names and where we were born. Of the 50 or so artists who were about to create a Tony winning Broadway hit show, only two were from New York City. The rest were just like me, born and raised in another great American city."

"I hope this film will inspire Milwaukee to embrace its homegrown talent anew and bring support to Skylight, a place I value," said Baldwin. "My dream is that this could lead to a series featuring other Broadway actors as they remember their roots and give back to their hometowns."

Broadway Comes Home, which benefits Skylight, will be available for streaming starting at noon on Friday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Watch below as she chats more about how the concert came together, and what she's working on next!