VIDEO: Julie Andrews Shares the Highs and Lows of Shooting THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Dame Julie Andrews sat down with THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden on Wednesday night to talk about her memoir and her storied career. After host James Corden gives Julie a look at how he approached the roles of Maria Von Trapp and Mary Poppins for Crosswalk: The Musical, he asks Julie about her memories of filming "The Sound of Music" in Austria, and how the local farmers in the Alps were both a headache and a blessing.

Watch the interview below!

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries. Julie Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.





