VIDEO: Jujamcyn Theaters Spreads Holiday Love
The video shares the simple message: "We are apart. We are together."
Jujamcyn Theaters is celebrating the holidays with a special tribute to all of their shows and artists of the past and present with the simple message: "We are apart. We are together." Watch the touching video below!
Jujamcyn operates five Broadway theatres, including the St. James Theatre, Al Hirschfeld Theatre (home to Moulin Rouge!), August Wilson Theatre (home to Mean Girls), Eugene O'Neill Theatre (home to The Book of Mormon), and Walter Kerr Theatre (home to Hadestown).
For additional information, visit: https://www.jujamcyn.com/
