VIDEO: Judi Dench and British Stage Stars Recite Shakespeare From Isolation
Dame Judi Dench and a handful of great British stage actors have come together to spread some Shakespeare from isolation.
Check out Judi below along with Paterson Joseph, Meera Syal, Harriet Walter, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paapa Essidu, Simone Kirby, and Jade Anouka reciting an excerpt from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice:
Spreading some #Shakespeare love in these theatre-deprived times.- Jade Anouka (@JadeAnouka) March 20, 2020
With a little help from:#JudiDench @ignatius_sancho @MeeraSyal #HarrietWalter@HoldbrooksMyth @PaapaEssiedu @Simone1Kirby pic.twitter.com/x9qX9xD7FW
