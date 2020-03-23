VIDEO: Judi Dench and British Stage Stars Recite Shakespeare From Isolation

Dame Judi Dench and a handful of great British stage actors have come together to spread some Shakespeare from isolation.

Check out Judi below along with Paterson Joseph, Meera Syal, Harriet Walter, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paapa Essidu, Simone Kirby, and Jade Anouka reciting an excerpt from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice:





