VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Took His KNOCK AT THE CABIN Co-Star to See WICKED

Jonathan Groff appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to discuss his new film, Knock at the Cabin, and transferring to Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along.

During the interview, Groff stated that he brought his film co-star, Kristen Cui, who he jokes was born the year he was in Hamilton, to see Wicked on Broadway.

"I realized when we brought her that actually, that I brought her to Wicked so I could see Wicked again. That was like the 10th time I had seen Wicked ... It's still bangin'. I remember waiting at the stage door for Idina [Menzel]'s autograph," Groff shared.

Groff also discussed how he's "dying to get back" on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, his high school Scream obsession, and more. Watch the new interview below!

In theaters now, Knock at the Cabin also stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld caught up with Groff who discussed how filming the movie was like doing theatre. Watch the interview here.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Watch Jonathan Groff on Late Night with Seth Meyers here:



