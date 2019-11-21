VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Talks FROZEN 2 & LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Jonathan Groff was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about his recent projects. During the interview, Groff talks about performing "Let It Go" with Idina Menzel at a London gay bar, bringing his nieces to the premiere of Frozen 2 and spitting on David Fincher while performing in Little Shop of Horrors.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

Howard Ashman & Alan Menken's landmark musical Little Ship of Horrors returns to New York under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), and starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle. Joining Groff ("Seymour"), Blanchard ("Audrey") and Borle ("Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.") in the cast are Tom Alan Robbins ("Mushnik"), Kingsley Leggs ("The Voice of Audrey II"), Ari Groover ("Ronnette"), Salome Smith ("Crystal"), Joy Woods ("Chiffon") Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good.

