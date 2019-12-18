VIDEO: John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Cerveris & More Unite to Sing a HEDWIG Classic

On December 17, 2019, John Cameron Mitchell joined Michael Cerveris, Edward Carter Simon (Big Easy Award nominated Hedwig in New Orleans 2019) and Kimberly Kaye (Big Easy Award winning Yitsak in New Orleans 2019) onstage at Chickie Wah Wah in New Orleans for a very special version of Stephen Trask's "Origin Of Love" during the Loose Cattle band's annual Christmas hootenanny, A Very Loose Cattle Christmas. And it was magic. Watch the full performance, filmed by Bridget Fenlason, below!

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a rock musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and a book by John Cameron Mitchell. The musical opened Off-Broadway in 1998 (starring Mitchell, and later Cerveris), and won the Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. The production ran for two years, and was remounted with various casts by the original creative team in other US cities. In 2014, the show saw its first Broadway incarnation, opening that April at the Belasco Theatre and winning the year's Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.





