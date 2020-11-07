VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Catch up with Jessie ahead of her upcoming concerts with Seth Rudetsky!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here as he chats with Tony winner Jessie Mueller. Jessie will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, November 8 (8pm) and Monday, November 9 (3pm).

Jessie, who was set to make her broadway play debut in Tracy Letts' The Minutes this past Spring, chats candidly about her life since the pandemic, how she got the news about the Broadway shutdown, and her hope for the return of live theater.

"It's live from the living rooms, kids! I think the thing that is most exciting about this is that they have a great tech team behind it and the've found a way for us to actually sing and play live together," says Mueller of the upcoming concert. "There are so many great ways that everyone has been connecting and putting content out there... but this is actually happening live! As a performer, it's so fun because it feels like the real thing. It's getting back to what we all really love."

*Note: this interview was conducted ahead of Jessie's previous engagement with Seth Rudetsky in June 2020.

