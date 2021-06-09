VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Shows Off Her Voice in THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Trailer

Jessica Chastain shows off her singing voice in the trailer for the upcoming biopic of musician and televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker! The film also stars Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker.

Watch the trailer below.

After graduating from Julliard's drama school in 2003, Chastain has received major accolades for her roles in films like Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus, John Madden's The Debt, John Hillcoat's Lawless, Jeff Nichols' Take Shelter, Terrence Malick's The Tree Of Life And Tate Taylor's The Help, for which she received her first nomination for an Academy Award.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of THE HEIRESS.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity.

Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life.

However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Michael Showalter directs the film, which doesn't yet have a set release date.