VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks TAKE ME OUT, BROADWAY RISING, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his starring role in Broadway's revival of Take Me Out and more. Ferguson also shares details about fatherhood, including footage of his son. He shares a story with Fallon's special guest co-host, singer Shawn Mendes, about attending the Oscars party together, and then moves on to tell audiences about Broadway Rising, the documentary he produced with his husband. Justin Mikita, Ferguson's spouse, and Ferguson will premiere the documentary at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The gripping film follows and celebrates the theatre community as they navigated and continue to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jesse recently starred as "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." The show ran 11 seasons and has earned five Emmy Awards® for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award® for Outstanding Comedy Series and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award® nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and three People's Choice Award nominations for "Favorite Comedic TV Actor" on behalf of "Modern Family." A longstanding advocate for marriage equality, Ferguson co-founded Tie The Knot in 2012 with his husband, where they design limited edition bow ties with all the proceeds going to various organizations that fight for LGBTQ equality around the world. In 2017, he won the Drama Desk Award for "Best Solo Performance" for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production of Fully Committed.

He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in Second Stage's Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, "Outstanding Ensemble Performance"). He has worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors where he performed alongside Al Pacino, Sam Waterston, Jesse L. Martin, Martha Plimpton, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. He currently stars in Broadway's revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out as business manager, Mason Marzac.

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC