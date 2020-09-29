VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks About Playing Atticus Finch on Broadway on LATE LATE SHOW

Jeff Daniels joins James via video chat from his home in Michigan.

Jeff Daniels joins James via video chat from his home in Michigan to talk about his star-turn as Atticus Finch on Broadway, a special lesson he received from Justin Timberlake and the advice that the 'Comey Rule' star would give Joe Biden ahead of the first presidential debate.

Watch the interview from "The Late Late Show" below!

