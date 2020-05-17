VIDEO: Jason Mraz, Jason Alexander and More Take Part in Children's Hospital Los Angeles' 4th Annual WALK & PLAY LA

Children's Hospital Los Angeles held their 4th Annual Walk & Play LA event. In response to COVID-19, the event went virtual, giving everyone an opportunity to give back to the patients and essential health care workers at CHLA while staying active in the safety of their homes. Presented by Disney, Walk & Play LA featured hosts LA Dodgers star Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney Turner along with radio personality Ellen K (KOST 103.5).

Watch the video below!

The event featured a beautiful performance by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, who performed his new single 'Look For The Good'. Additional performances featured pop group NOW UNITED and mega pop hit-making and production duo Loote.

Jason Alexander, Shay Mitchell, Kaia Gerber, Nikki Deloach, and Camryn also made fun surprise appearances at the virtual event. In a heartwarming moment, they each explained why Children's Hospital Los Angeles is so important to them and thanked the essential doctors, nurses, and staff for the lifesaving work that they do every single day.

Fundraising remains open until June 30th and individuals can donate to Walk & Play La by visiting www.WalkandPlayLA.org. Participants can direct contributions to any of the CHLA service areas or its COVID Emergency Response Fund.





