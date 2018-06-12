VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Relives Her Dangerous Broadway Debut & More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Jane Krakowski talks about her lifelong love of the TONY AWARDS and reminisces about her dangerous Broadway debut in Starlight Express on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Watch the clip below!

Jane is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock". Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2013 and 2014. She was first introduced to the TV mainstream with her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning Ally McBeal. Most recently, Jane reteamed with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for Netflix. Her other television guest starring appearances have included iconic shows like "Modern Family", "The Simpsons","American Dad", and even "Sesame Street". Jane received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, opposite Antonio Banderas. Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. Krakowski won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls with Ewan McGregor in London's West End. She also starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees opposite Sean Hayes. Making her film debut as Cousin Vickie in National Lampoon's Vacation, Krakowski has also starred in the films Alfie, Pretty Persuasion, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Brother's Keeper and the upcoming Big Stone Gap.

Related Articles