VIDEO: James Taylor Performs 'Almost Like Being in Love' From BRIGADOON on THE LATE SHOW

James Taylor returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater to perform "Almost Like Being in Love," off his new album "American Standard." The song is originally from the 1947 Lerner & Loewe musical "Brigadoon."

Watch the performance below!

'Brigadoon' is a mythical and magical village located in the Scottish Highlands. Two unsuspecting travelers from the United States stumble upon the town while hunting and are immediately swept up in the activities of the townsfolk whose home only appears for one day every one hundred years.



Tommy, who is unhappy with his mundane life in the States, is immediately drawn into the lives of the villagers who are wonderfully untouched by the modern word He meets and becomes fascinated with a lovely Scottish girl, Fiona, and his life will never be the same.



Tommy's friend Jeff is less enchanted by the surroundings, but he too is eventually caught up in what is happening in Brigadoon, becoming reluctantly entangled with the fetching maid Meg. The villagers are eager with anticipation as the wedding of two young people, Charlie and Jeannie approaches, and the exciting day progresses from eager anticipation to wistful realization that the magical day must end and not come again for a hundred years.



Tommy must make the decision to return to his life in New York or remain in the highlands, and his reluctant return to his old life is soon regretted. Somehow he must return to Brigadoon and to Fiona.



'Brigadoon' is filled with beautiful music, including, in addition to the lovely title song, 'Almost Like Being in Love', 'The Heather on the Hill', 'Come to Me, Bend to Me', and 'There But For You Go I'.



Book and lyrics for 'Brigadoon are by Alan Jay Lerner, and music is by Frederick Loewe The musical opened on Broadway in 1947.



Gene Kelley and Van Johnson appeared as the Americans in the movie version of the musical released in 1954. Cyd Charisse was the lovely Fiona.







