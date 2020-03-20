VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Performs Disney Medley From His Home on GMA

Article Pixel Mar. 20, 2020  

James Monroe Iglehart, who is best known for his role as Genie in "Aladdin," was a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Tuesday, March 20 to perform a classic Disney medley from his home. The talented star lifts spirits of those stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He then went on to star as a replacement for Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. James is also a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.

