VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Performs Disney Medley From His Home on GMA

James Monroe Iglehart, who is best known for his role as Genie in "Aladdin," was a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Tuesday, March 20 to perform a classic Disney medley from his home. The talented star lifts spirits of those stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the performance below!

Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He then went on to star as a replacement for Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. James is also a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.





