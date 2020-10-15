VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Announces the 2020 Tony Nominations- Live at 12pm!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oct. 15, 2020  

Everything's coming up Tonys! At 12pm ET today, October 15, James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) will announce the 74th Annual Tony Awards nominations. Tune in right here at noon and follow us throughout the day for even more exclusive coverage.

Want to catch up on who is eligible in the meantime? View the full list of potential nominees!

A date for the ceremony has not been set, but it will likely happen in early December. The Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.


