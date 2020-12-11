VIDEO: James Corden Talks THE PROM, a 'Butthole Cut' of CATS on THE LATE SHOW

Host of "The Late Late Show" and star of "The Prom," James Corden, doesn't know if there is an anatomically correct cut of the movie "Cats," but even if it did exist, he doesn't think it would save that movie.

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy. It was released today on Netflix!

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

James Corden won a Tony Award for his work in "One Man, Two Guvnors." He's also starred in movie musicals like "Into the Woods," "Cats," and the upcoming "Cinderella."

