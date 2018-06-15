VIDEO: In Rehearsal For Broadway Bares 2018: Game Night

BC/EFA has released a new promo video for the upcoming Broadway Bares 2018: Game Night! The video takes you inside the rehearsal room as the stars perform a few of their numbers. Watch the video below!

Broadway Bares: Game Night features more than 150 dancers and the hottest Broadway stars in the highly choreographed, highly produced annual spectacular. Get your #BroadwayBares tickets now: broadwaycares.org/bares

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS unites theatre artists with theatre lovers to help those in need. The money we raise together goes to more than 450 social service agencies in all 50 states to fund lifesaving medication, healthy meals and emergency financial assistance for those living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awards grants to more than 450 social service agencies in all 50 states helping those living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses. It's also the largest single financial supporter of the social service programs of The Actors Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts.

Broadway Cares hosts two six-week-long fundraising campaigns across the country every year, one leading up to the Easter Bonnet Competition in April and the other leading up to the Gypsy of the Year competition in December. Broadway Cares also produces annual fundraising events in New York City, including Broadway Backwards, Broadway Bares and the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

